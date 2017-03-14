Iron Maiden Star Sitting In With Late Night With Seth Meyers Band

McBrain will be performing with the band during the broadcasts this week (from Mon, March 13 - Thurs, March 16). The program airs at 12:35AM ET on the NBC television network.

The band shared the news via social media with a photo of the drummer that proclaimed "Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden comes to Late Night With Seth Meyers Mar 13-16." It was captioned with "Be sure to tune in and catch Nicko on -latenightseth this week! #LNSM #IronMaiden".

The appearance comes as the band prepares to launch the last two legs of their The Book Of Souls World tour. They will kick things off with a European trek in April and May, followed by their North American summer tour in June and July. See all of the dates here.