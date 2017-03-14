Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paul Simon Announces Summer Tour
03-14-2017
.
Paul Simon

Paul Simon has announced that he will be returning to the road this summer for a U.S. tour in further support of his latest studio album "Stranger To Stranger".

The newly announced dates are in addition to Simon's previously announced appearance at the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival in Wisconsin, which will be taking place on June 16th and 17th.

Simon will be kicking the trek off on June 1st in St. Augustine, FL at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and will conclude the road trip on June 28th in Denver at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets for most of the shows will be going on sale this Friday, March 17th. Tickets for the Toledo and Cleveland stops will be available beginning on Saturday, March 18th.

Paul Simon Summer Tour Dates:
Jun 1 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jun 2 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre
Jun 4 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Jun 6 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jun 7 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Jun 10 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
Jun 11 - Toledo, OH - Zoo Amphitheater
Jun 13 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jun 14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Jun 18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
Jun 20 - Billings, MT - MetraPark Arena
Jun 21 - Missoula, MT - Ogren Park at Allegiance Field
Jun 23 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Jun 24 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheatre
Jun 25 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Havey's Outdoor Arena
Jun 28 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

advertisement

Paul Simon Music, DVDs, Books and more

Paul Simon T-shirts and Posters

More Paul Simon News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Paul Simon Announces Summer Tour

Nico Segal Releases Paul Simon Remix 'Stranger'

Paul Simon Performance Clip From Austin City Limits

Paul Simon Hints At Retirement From Music

Paul Simon Streams EDM Inspired New Album 'Stranger to Stranger'

Paul Simon Streams New Song 'Cool Papa Bell'

Paul Simon Says That He And Art Garfunkel No Longer Talk

Paul Simon Reveals Song From New Album 'Stranger to Stranger'

Paul Simon Praises Disturbed's Cover Of 'The Sound Of Silence'

Paul Simon Joins Billy Joel At Nassau Coliseum


More Stories for Paul Simon

Paul Simon Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Gregg Allman Cancels All 2017 Live Appearances- Tool Announce North American Tour Dates- Metallica Jump To No. 2 On Album Chart With Hardwired- Jimmy Page- more

Eagles, Fleetwood Mac Festival Add Journey and More- Metallica Recruit Hip-Hop Star For North American Tour- Pearl Jam Invite Former Members To Rock Hall Induction- Bowie- more

Rush's Geddy Lee Will Not Perform At Rock Hall Induction- Guns N' Roses, Alice In Chains, Heart Stars Lead Benefit Lineup- Slipknot's Late Bassist Paul Gray Items Being Auctioned- more

Page Too:
'We Are Family' Singer Joni Sledge Found Dead In Her Home- Indie Rocker Robbed And Shot at SXSW Music Festival- Ed Sheeran To Make Cameo On 'Game of Thrones'- more

Alleged Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested- Drake Confirms 'More Life' Release Date- James Blunt And Ed Sheeran Made Up Face Slashing Story- Nicki Minaj Release New Tracks- more

Man Pretending To Be Justin Bieber Charged With Child Sex Crimes- Taylor Swift Details Her Friendship With Ed Sheeran- Halsey Gets Naked For New Album Announcement- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gregg Allman Cancels All 2017 Live Appearances

Tool Announce North American Tour Dates

Metallica Jump To No. 2 On Album Chart With Hardwired

Piece Of Jimmy Page Music History To Finally See The Light Of Day

Avenged Sevenfold Announce New Headlining Dates

Paul McCartney Releasing Limited Edition Demos With Elvis Costello

The Who Announce Las Vegas Residency This Summer

Boston Add More Dates To Hyper Space Tour

Iron Maiden Star Sitting In With Late Night With Seth Meyers Band

Pink Floyd The Wall Inspired Opera Coming To The U.S.

Ryan Adams Adds New Dates To Prisoner Tour

The Offspring And Sublime With Rome Announce Summer Tour

Paul Simon Announces Summer Tour

Biffy Clyro Add New Leg To North American Tour

311 Announce Unity Tour Summer 2017 Dates

Bush Release 'Mad Love' Music Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
'We Are Family' Singer Joni Sledge Found Dead In Her Home

Indie Rocker Robbed And Shot at SXSW Music Festival

Ed Sheeran To Make Cameo On 'Game of Thrones'

Drake Surprises Fans By Bringing Nicki Minaj On Stage

Christina Grimmie's Family Releases 'Invisible' Video

John Mayer Reveals Full 'The Search For Everything' Details

Jason Aldean Already Working On Next Album

Robyn Joins The xx For 'With Every Heartbeat' Performance

Hanson Celebrating 25th Anniversary With World Tour

Long Lost Notorious BIG Freestyles Go Online

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit Announce New Album

Beyonce Surprises Alvin Ailey Dancers

Brad Paisley Reveals 'Love and War' Album Details

Teacher Uses Migos For History Class Lesson

Chance The Rapper Believes Kanye West Is A Comedian

Alleged Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.