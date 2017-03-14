Paul Simon Announces Summer Tour

The newly announced dates are in addition to Simon's previously announced appearance at the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival in Wisconsin, which will be taking place on June 16th and 17th.

Simon will be kicking the trek off on June 1st in St. Augustine, FL at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and will conclude the road trip on June 28th in Denver at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets for most of the shows will be going on sale this Friday, March 17th. Tickets for the Toledo and Cleveland stops will be available beginning on Saturday, March 18th.

Paul Simon Summer Tour Dates:

Jun 1 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jun 2 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Jun 4 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre

Jun 6 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 7 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

Jun 10 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

Jun 11 - Toledo, OH - Zoo Amphitheater

Jun 13 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jun 14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Jun 18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

Jun 20 - Billings, MT - MetraPark Arena

Jun 21 - Missoula, MT - Ogren Park at Allegiance Field

Jun 23 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Jun 24 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheatre

Jun 25 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Havey's Outdoor Arena

Jun 28 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre