Piece Of Jimmy Page Music History To Finally See The Light Of Day

Chris Farlowe and The Thunderbirds: The Beginning marked the first album Page ever produced, and now the 12-song demo will be available to purchase for the first time. "Now after 56 years, it is to see the light of day," Farlowe said in a statement.

Page recorded the band in 1961 at RG Jones Sound Studio in Morden, London. The result helped launch Farlowe and The Thunderbirds' career. The album will be available on April 30th. Read more here.