Robyn Joins The xx For 'With Every Heartbeat' Performance

During a recent performance, Robyn was the featured special guest at the band's live show. The singer shared the stage with The xx for a collaboration of her 2005 single "With Every Heartbeat."

The xx seemed to have as much offstage with Robyn as they did onstage. Days before their collaboration they shared a backstage photo with the singer. "We love Robyn! So excited to have her join us at Night + Day Brixton on 10 March. xx The xx #nightanddaybrixton," they wrote on Instagram. Additional special guests throughout the xx's residency include Cat Power and Sampha. Read more and see a clip from the performance here.