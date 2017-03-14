Ryan Adams Adds New Dates To Prisoner Tour

Adams has now added second shows in those markets: The additional New York City show will be taking place at the Beacon Theatre on May 2nd and the second Philadelphia show will happen on May 6th at the Tower Theater.

The tour is being launched in support of Ryan's latest album "Prisoner", which was released last month and debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Ryan concludes for the first round of dates supporting the release tonight (March 14th) at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, he will be kicking off the spring and summer tour with the new Beacon Theater show and has announced dates that run until August 4th with an appearance at the Hinterland Festival in Saint Charles, IA.

He will then head across the pond for a series of European music festival appearances as well as a UK tour. See all of the dates below:

Prisoner Tour Dates:

3/14 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

5/2 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

5/3 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

5/6 - Philadelphia, PA - Tower Theater

5/7 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

5/9 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

5/10 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

5/12 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

5/14 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/20 - Auckland, NZ - Civic Theatre

5/23 - Brisbane, AU - The Tivoli

5/26 - Melbourne, AU - Margaret Court Arena

5/27 - Sydney, AU - Hordern Pavilion

6/1 - Santa Barbara, CA - Granada Theater

6/2 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

6/3 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

6/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

6/20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/22 - Calgary, AB - Jubilee

6/23 - Edmonton, AB - Jubilee

6/25 - Victoria, BC - Alix Goolden Hall

6/27 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theater

6/28 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

6/29 - Portland, OR - Edgefield

7/6 - Castro Daire, PT - Nos Alive

7/7 - Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Festival

7/8 - Barcelona, ES - Festival Cruilla

7/28 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

7/29 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre (SOLD OUT)

7/30 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

8/1 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

8/4 - Saint Charles, IA - Hinterland Festival

8/10 - Oslo, NO - Oya Festival

8/10-12 - Gothenburg, SWE - Way Out West Festival

8/17 - Brecon, GB - Green Man Festival

9/8 - Belfast, IRE - Ulster Hall

9/9 - Cork, IRE - Opera House

9/11 - Dublin, IRE - Olympia Theater

9/12 - Dublin, IRE - Olympia Theater

9/14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

9/15 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall

9/17 - Gateshead, UK - Sage One

9/18 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

9/22 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall