'We Are Family' Singer Joni Sledge Found Dead In Her Home

Sledge rose to fame alongside her sisters for that familiar chorus: "We are family /I got all my sisters with me." The four Sledge sisters' enduring disco hit has been extensively licensed and remembered since it debuted in 1979 on the We Are Family album.

Sister Sledge was Nile Rodgers' first production credit outside his work with Chic, and the sisters' family values approach to disco set them apart for the time.Joni (born in 1956) was the second-youngest of the foursome and went on to record her own solo material later in life. Read more here.