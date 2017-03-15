David Bowie Stamps Launched Into Space

The Royal Mail issued a set of 10 stamps with various images and album covers from Bowie's long career. Altogether, 52 collections were launched into the stratosphere from a height of 34,100 meters above the Earth's surface.

Those bundles will eventually fall to Earth, descending at a speed of 200 mph until they slow to 8 mph. The number 52 has special significance to Bowie aficionados: It's the number of years Bowie's recording career stretched through his lifetime. Read more here.