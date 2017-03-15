Heart's Nancy Wilson, Steven Adler Going To Rock Camp

The next camp is scheduled to take place on June 29th through July 2nd in Los Angeles and will feature Wilson along with special guests Steven Adler and Gregg Bissonette.

Nancy had this to say, "I'm excited to be part of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp this year. Some of my rock brothers have already been involved and really enjoyed the experience!"

This announcement follows the recent news that Nancy has teamed up with former Prince's New Power Generation stars Liv Warfield and Ryan Waters for their new project Roadcase Royale. Find more details about the upcoming camp here.