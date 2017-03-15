Imagine Dragons Call On Fans To Make The Cut

Editors will then upload their final work to be judged by "Believer's" director Matt Eastin, as well as the band, and a host of Oscar-winning motion picture editors.

In addition to footage captured during the "Believer" video shoot last month, Fans will also have access to Adobe's stock footage library. The grand prize winner will receive $25,000. Read more details and watch Matt Eastin's version of "Believer" here.