|
Jimmy Fallon Attempts To Teach Luke Bryan To Say Gyro
.
(Radio.com) Country star Luke Bryan visited The Tonight Show on Monday night (March 13), where he and Jimmy Fallon teamed up to record the amusing music video, "I Don't Know How to Pronounce Gyro." The clip begins with Fallon and Bryan wandering the New York City streets until they get hungry. "Hey, want some lunch? I'm buying," Fallon asks Bryan as they walk up to a street food cart. When asked what he wants to eat, Bryan has some trouble. "The ah, you know . . . that thing there . . . the brown stuff," Bryan says frustrated. "Man, I'm good." When Fallon asks Bryan what's wrong, Bryan begins to share his troubles as the setting segues into the studio. "I was born in Southwest Georgia/ Always tried to make my daddy proud/ But of all the things I learned there/ Never learned to say that word out loud," Bryan sang. During the four-minute Bryan draws a gyro in his notebook and throws it on the floor when he can't seem to pronounce the street meat. Later, Fallon tries to help him pronounce it, but Bryan confuses him so much he's not quite sure how. Watch the clip here.
The clip begins with Fallon and Bryan wandering the New York City streets until they get hungry. "Hey, want some lunch? I'm buying," Fallon asks Bryan as they walk up to a street food cart. When asked what he wants to eat, Bryan has some trouble.
"The ah, you know . . . that thing there . . . the brown stuff," Bryan says frustrated. "Man, I'm good." When Fallon asks Bryan what's wrong, Bryan begins to share his troubles as the setting segues into the studio. "I was born in Southwest Georgia/ Always tried to make my daddy proud/ But of all the things I learned there/ Never learned to say that word out loud," Bryan sang.
During the four-minute Bryan draws a gyro in his notebook and throws it on the floor when he can't seem to pronounce the street meat. Later, Fallon tries to help him pronounce it, but Bryan confuses him so much he's not quite sure how. Watch the clip here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Guns N' Roses Did The Right Thing Reuniting Says Former Member
• Mastodon Releasing New Video, Brent Returns To Game Of Thrones
• X Announce 40th Anniversary Tour
• Metallica Share Live Videos For Two Classic Songs
• David Bowie Stamps Launched Into Space
• North Mississippi Allstars Announce New Album
• Weezer To Release 'Feels Like Summer' Friday
• Heart's Nancy Wilson, Steven Adler Going To Rock Camp
• U2's Adam Clayton To Be Honored at MusiCares Event
• The Cranberries Announce New Album 'Something Else'
• Dew Scented Announce New Member
• Nachtmystium Giving Away New Track, Announce Festival Date
• Imagine Dragons Call On Fans To Make The Cut
• Warbringer Announce Tour With Destruction and Jungle Rot
• Singled Out: Mount Tyrant's The Grey
• The Chainsmokers Team Up With Florida Georgia Line
• OK Go And The Go-Gos Join Together In OK Go-Gos Supergroup
• AJR Release 'Weak' Video and Announce Today Show Performance
• Sister Sledge To Continue Following Joni Sledge's Death
• Adele Becomes Comedian Following Concert Power Outage
• Travis Scott Laughs Off Recent Fall From Stage
• New Kids On The Block Release 'One More Night' Video
• Ed Sheeran Reportedly Fell Asleep While Getting A Tattoo
• Jimmy Fallon Attempts To Teach Luke Bryan To Say Gyro
• Russell Simmons To Launch 'The Definitive History of Hip Hop' TV Series
• Maren Morris Wins New Female Vocalist of the Year ACM Award
• Chris Young Making New Music With Tiesto
• Lea Michele Reveals New Single 'Anything's Possible'
• Miranda Lambert Duets With Her Boyfriend At Recent Concert
• Britney Spears Shares Family Photo From Disney World
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
• Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart
• Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets
• Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List
• Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.