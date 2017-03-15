Jimmy Fallon Attempts To Teach Luke Bryan To Say Gyro

The clip begins with Fallon and Bryan wandering the New York City streets until they get hungry. "Hey, want some lunch? I'm buying," Fallon asks Bryan as they walk up to a street food cart. When asked what he wants to eat, Bryan has some trouble.

"The ah, you know . . . that thing there . . . the brown stuff," Bryan says frustrated. "Man, I'm good." When Fallon asks Bryan what's wrong, Bryan begins to share his troubles as the setting segues into the studio. "I was born in Southwest Georgia/ Always tried to make my daddy proud/ But of all the things I learned there/ Never learned to say that word out loud," Bryan sang.

During the four-minute Bryan draws a gyro in his notebook and throws it on the floor when he can't seem to pronounce the street meat. Later, Fallon tries to help him pronounce it, but Bryan confuses him so much he's not quite sure how. Watch the clip here.