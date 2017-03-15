Lea Michele Reveals New Single 'Anything's Possible'

The song builds into an chant about pushing past doubt and finding hope even in the darkest moments. There's a touch of musical theater to the instrumentation and arrangement, which feeds into Michele's background on Broadway.

"When it came time to name my album, I settled on 'Places' because this album for me represents a return to form, a return to the stage, and a return to the place I belong," Michele said in a statement. "When you perform on Broadway the word 'Places' is the last thing you hear over the loudspeaker before a show is about to begin. 'Places' I thought was the perfect title for this music and how it reflects who I am as an artist today and where I come from." Read more here.