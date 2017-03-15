|
Miranda Lambert Duets With Her Boyfriend At Recent Concert
.
(Radio.com) Even though Miranda Lambert and boyfriend Anderson East have written and recorded music together, and she's occasionally brought him out onstage for some fun, they tend to remain low key as a couple. But lucky fans caught a glimpse of just how much they dig one another during Lambert's 2017 Highway Vagabond Tour stop in Bossier City, Louisiana on Sunday (March 12th). She invited her beau onstage to sing the Faces' 1971 single "Stay With Me" and while performing together they couldn't help getting a little flirty. As soon as East walked onstage, Lambert meandered over to him and planted a kiss on his cheek. From there, things only got sweeter. They couldn't help dancing with each other throughout the song, and both wore big bright smiles. East helped co-write several songs on Lambert's latest album The Weight of These Wings, including the duet he sang with her, "Pushin' Time." A fan in the audience captured their time together. Watch it here.
But lucky fans caught a glimpse of just how much they dig one another during Lambert's 2017 Highway Vagabond Tour stop in Bossier City, Louisiana on Sunday (March 12th).
She invited her beau onstage to sing the Faces' 1971 single "Stay With Me" and while performing together they couldn't help getting a little flirty. As soon as East walked onstage, Lambert meandered over to him and planted a kiss on his cheek. From there, things only got sweeter. They couldn't help dancing with each other throughout the song, and both wore big bright smiles.
East helped co-write several songs on Lambert's latest album The Weight of These Wings, including the duet he sang with her, "Pushin' Time." A fan in the audience captured their time together. Watch it here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Guns N' Roses Did The Right Thing Reuniting Says Former Member
• Mastodon Releasing New Video, Brent Returns To Game Of Thrones
• X Announce 40th Anniversary Tour
• Metallica Share Live Videos For Two Classic Songs
• David Bowie Stamps Launched Into Space
• North Mississippi Allstars Announce New Album
• Weezer To Release 'Feels Like Summer' Friday
• Heart's Nancy Wilson, Steven Adler Going To Rock Camp
• U2's Adam Clayton To Be Honored at MusiCares Event
• The Cranberries Announce New Album 'Something Else'
• Dew Scented Announce New Member
• Nachtmystium Giving Away New Track, Announce Festival Date
• Imagine Dragons Call On Fans To Make The Cut
• Warbringer Announce Tour With Destruction and Jungle Rot
• Singled Out: Mount Tyrant's The Grey
• The Chainsmokers Team Up With Florida Georgia Line
• OK Go And The Go-Gos Join Together In OK Go-Gos Supergroup
• AJR Release 'Weak' Video and Announce Today Show Performance
• Sister Sledge To Continue Following Joni Sledge's Death
• Adele Becomes Comedian Following Concert Power Outage
• Travis Scott Laughs Off Recent Fall From Stage
• New Kids On The Block Release 'One More Night' Video
• Ed Sheeran Reportedly Fell Asleep While Getting A Tattoo
• Jimmy Fallon Attempts To Teach Luke Bryan To Say Gyro
• Russell Simmons To Launch 'The Definitive History of Hip Hop' TV Series
• Maren Morris Wins New Female Vocalist of the Year ACM Award
• Chris Young Making New Music With Tiesto
• Lea Michele Reveals New Single 'Anything's Possible'
• Miranda Lambert Duets With Her Boyfriend At Recent Concert
• Britney Spears Shares Family Photo From Disney World
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
• Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart
• Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets
• Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List
• Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.