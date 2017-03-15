|
Nachtmystium Giving Away New Track, Announce Festival Date
.
Nachtmystium's Blake Judd announced via social media that the band has returned and will be headlining the Louisville Deathfest in September and they are giving away a new demo track. Judd posted the following message to Instagram, "Alright everyone....what I (and I'm sure many or all of you) thought you'd never see again. Nachtmystium is doing a one-off exclusive set for the metal heads of the city I ran to and got sober in. "We are headlining night 1 of the annual Louisville Deathfest, Friday, September 29th, 2017. We will be flying in from LA for this special show, and also bringing a full crew of sound and light techs with us to ensure the performance is above and beyond what one would expect from a band in a small, intimate club. This city and the great friends I made there during my year living in half way houses / sober living residencies while I tried to put my shattered life back together is a place that will forever be very special to me. I am thrilled to be making my first trip back since moving to California late last year to be for this special event. "We will be playing material spanning our entire catalog, focusing on albums / tracks that were never played live (primarily from the 'Silencing Machine' and 'The World We Left Behind' albums, along with the new material from the upcoming 'Resilient' EP, which should be out on Earache Records in time for this show!) along with some staple songs for long time supporters. Expect a full 60+ minute set. Thanks to AJ Lucas for having us. Can't wait to see everyone and to put on the best show we can for you guys. "ALSO - in support of this unlikely event being announced, I have uploaded our new (now finished!) instrumental demo for a brand new track called 'Voidless'... This demo will be a free download track all weekend in support of the announcement of our appearance at Louisville Deathfest 2017! Download free new track here"
• Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio
