New Kids On The Block Release 'One More Night' Video

The new visual is set against a cityscape, and show the group waxing poetic about wanting to spend one more night with that special someone before they need to be on their way.

Shot during different times of the day, Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood each watch the sun go down from his respective perch.

Then they eventually convene to make their way to their concert, where crowds are waiting to spend "One More Night" with them. Watch it here.