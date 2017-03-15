Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

North Mississippi Allstars Announce New Album
03-15-2017
.
North Mississippi Allstars

North Mississippi Allstars have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, entitled "Prayer For Peace", on June 2nd and are hitting the road in support of the effort.

The band will be launching their spring tour on March 29th at the Fox Theatre in Bolder, Co and will be wrapping up the trek with a two night stand at the Great America Music Hall in San Francisco, CA on June 16th and 17th.

We were sent these details about the new album "Much of Prayer For Peace was co-produced and recorded at Memphis' famed Royal Studios with the great Boo Mitchell behind the board. The band also recorded as they traveled the country, lighting up studios in St. Louis, Kansas City, New Orleans, Brooklyn, Austin, and of course, their legendary father Jim Dickinson's Zebra Ranch in the Allstars' own Hernando, MS.

"A number of old friends join the congregation, among them bassist Oteil Burbridge (Allman Brothers Band, Dead & Company), Graeme Lesh (Midnight North, The Terrapin Family Band), vocalist Sharisse Norman, bassist Dominic Davis (Jack White), and singer/fife player Shardé Thomas, daughter of Mississippi blues giant Otha Turner."

North Mississippi Allstars Tour Dates:
03/29 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre
03/30 - Girdwood, AK - Alyeska Resort at The Sitzmark Bar & Grill
03/31 - Girdwood, AK - Alyeska Resort at The Sitzmark Bar & Grill
04/1 - Girdwood, AK - Alyeska Resort at The Sitzmark Bar & Grill
04/19 - Live Oak, FL - Wanee Festival
04/28 - New Orleans, LA - Republic
05/6 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's Uptown
05/10 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live
05/11 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
05/12 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
05/13 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House Club
05/15 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
05/17 - Detroit, MI - El Club
05/18 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
05/19 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records
05/20 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
06/1 - Austin, TX - Antone's
06/2 - Austin, TX - Antone's
06/3 - Austin, TX - Antone's
06/4 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint
06/6 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
06/7 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater
06/9 - Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge @ Santa Fe Brewing
06/10 - Flagstaff, AZ - Flagstaff Blues & Brews Festival
06/13 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
06/15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre
06/16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
06/17 - San Francisco, CA - Great America Music Hall
07/1 - Järvenpää, FIN - Lakeside Blues Festival
09/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rock Ampitheatre
02/03/08 - New York, NY - Carnegie Hall (Zankel Hall)

Prayer For Peace Tracklist
1.Prayer For Peace
2.Need To Be Free
3.Miss Maybelle
4.Run Red Rooster
5.Stealin
6.Deep Ellum
6.Bird Without A Feather
7.You Got To Move
8.61 Highway
9.Long Haired Doney
10.Bid You Goodnight
11.P4P (Remix)* CD Only

advertisement

North Mississippi Allstars Music, DVDs, Books and more

North Mississippi Allstars T-shirts and Posters

More North Mississippi Allstars News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


North Mississippi Allstars Announce New Album

North Mississippi Allstars' Luther Dickinson Plans Euro Tour


More Stories for North Mississippi Allstars

North Mississippi Allstars Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Conditions For Van Halen Reunion- Guns N' Roses Did The Right Thing Reuniting Says Former Member- Mastodon Releasing New Video- X Tour- more

Gregg Allman Cancels All 2017 Live Appearances- Tool Announce North American Tour Dates- Metallica Jump To No. 2 On Album Chart With Hardwired- Jimmy Page- more

Eagles, Fleetwood Mac Festival Add Journey and More- Metallica Recruit Hip-Hop Star For North American Tour- Pearl Jam Invite Former Members To Rock Hall Induction- Bowie- more

Page Too:
Frank Ocean Hints At Collaboration With Drake- The Chainsmokers Team Up With Florida Georgia Line- OK Go And The Go-Gos Join Together In OK Go-Gos Supergroup- more

'We Are Family' Singer Joni Sledge Found Dead In Her Home- Indie Rocker Robbed And Shot at SXSW Music Festival- Ed Sheeran To Make Cameo On 'Game of Thrones'- more

Alleged Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested- Drake Confirms 'More Life' Release Date- James Blunt And Ed Sheeran Made Up Face Slashing Story- Nicki Minaj Release New Tracks- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Conditions For Van Halen Reunion

Guns N' Roses Did The Right Thing Reuniting Says Former Member

Mastodon Releasing New Video, Brent Returns To Game Of Thrones

X Announce 40th Anniversary Tour

Metallica Share Live Videos For Two Classic Songs

David Bowie Stamps Launched Into Space

North Mississippi Allstars Announce New Album

Weezer To Release 'Feels Like Summer' Friday

Heart's Nancy Wilson, Steven Adler Going To Rock Camp

U2's Adam Clayton To Be Honored at MusiCares Event

The Cranberries Announce New Album 'Something Else'

Dew Scented Announce New Member

Nachtmystium Giving Away New Track, Announce Festival Date

Imagine Dragons Call On Fans To Make The Cut

Warbringer Announce Tour With Destruction and Jungle Rot

Singled Out: Mount Tyrant's The Grey

• more

Page Too News Stories
Frank Ocean Hints At Collaboration With Drake

The Chainsmokers Team Up With Florida Georgia Line

OK Go And The Go-Gos Join Together In OK Go-Gos Supergroup

AJR Release 'Weak' Video and Announce Today Show Performance

Sister Sledge To Continue Following Joni Sledge's Death

Adele Becomes Comedian Following Concert Power Outage

Travis Scott Laughs Off Recent Fall From Stage

New Kids On The Block Release 'One More Night' Video

Ed Sheeran Reportedly Fell Asleep While Getting A Tattoo

Jimmy Fallon Attempts To Teach Luke Bryan To Say Gyro

Russell Simmons To Launch 'The Definitive History of Hip Hop' TV Series

Maren Morris Wins New Female Vocalist of the Year ACM Award

Chris Young Making New Music With Tiesto

Lea Michele Reveals New Single 'Anything's Possible'

Miranda Lambert Duets With Her Boyfriend At Recent Concert

Britney Spears Shares Family Photo From Disney World

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.