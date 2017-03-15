|
North Mississippi Allstars Announce New Album
.
North Mississippi Allstars have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, entitled "Prayer For Peace", on June 2nd and are hitting the road in support of the effort. The band will be launching their spring tour on March 29th at the Fox Theatre in Bolder, Co and will be wrapping up the trek with a two night stand at the Great America Music Hall in San Francisco, CA on June 16th and 17th. We were sent these details about the new album "Much of Prayer For Peace was co-produced and recorded at Memphis' famed Royal Studios with the great Boo Mitchell behind the board. The band also recorded as they traveled the country, lighting up studios in St. Louis, Kansas City, New Orleans, Brooklyn, Austin, and of course, their legendary father Jim Dickinson's Zebra Ranch in the Allstars' own Hernando, MS. "A number of old friends join the congregation, among them bassist Oteil Burbridge (Allman Brothers Band, Dead & Company), Graeme Lesh (Midnight North, The Terrapin Family Band), vocalist Sharisse Norman, bassist Dominic Davis (Jack White), and singer/fife player Shardé Thomas, daughter of Mississippi blues giant Otha Turner." North Mississippi Allstars Tour Dates: Prayer For Peace Tracklist
