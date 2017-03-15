North Mississippi Allstars Announce New Album

The band will be launching their spring tour on March 29th at the Fox Theatre in Bolder, Co and will be wrapping up the trek with a two night stand at the Great America Music Hall in San Francisco, CA on June 16th and 17th.

We were sent these details about the new album "Much of Prayer For Peace was co-produced and recorded at Memphis' famed Royal Studios with the great Boo Mitchell behind the board. The band also recorded as they traveled the country, lighting up studios in St. Louis, Kansas City, New Orleans, Brooklyn, Austin, and of course, their legendary father Jim Dickinson's Zebra Ranch in the Allstars' own Hernando, MS.

"A number of old friends join the congregation, among them bassist Oteil Burbridge (Allman Brothers Band, Dead & Company), Graeme Lesh (Midnight North, The Terrapin Family Band), vocalist Sharisse Norman, bassist Dominic Davis (Jack White), and singer/fife player Shardé Thomas, daughter of Mississippi blues giant Otha Turner."

North Mississippi Allstars Tour Dates:

03/29 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

03/30 - Girdwood, AK - Alyeska Resort at The Sitzmark Bar & Grill

03/31 - Girdwood, AK - Alyeska Resort at The Sitzmark Bar & Grill

04/1 - Girdwood, AK - Alyeska Resort at The Sitzmark Bar & Grill

04/19 - Live Oak, FL - Wanee Festival

04/28 - New Orleans, LA - Republic

05/6 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's Uptown

05/10 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

05/11 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

05/12 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

05/13 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House Club

05/15 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

05/17 - Detroit, MI - El Club

05/18 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

05/19 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records

05/20 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

06/1 - Austin, TX - Antone's

06/2 - Austin, TX - Antone's

06/3 - Austin, TX - Antone's

06/4 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint

06/6 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

06/7 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

06/9 - Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge @ Santa Fe Brewing

06/10 - Flagstaff, AZ - Flagstaff Blues & Brews Festival

06/13 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

06/15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

06/16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

06/17 - San Francisco, CA - Great America Music Hall

07/1 - Järvenpää, FIN - Lakeside Blues Festival

09/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rock Ampitheatre

Prayer For Peace Tracklist

1.Prayer For Peace

2.Need To Be Free

3.Miss Maybelle

4.Run Red Rooster

5.Stealin

6.Deep Ellum

6.Bird Without A Feather

7.You Got To Move

8.61 Highway

9.Long Haired Doney

10.Bid You Goodnight

11.P4P (Remix)* CD Only