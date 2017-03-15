|
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Conditions For Van Halen Reunion
.
While Sammy Hagar is enjoying major success with his various ventures inside and out of music, he has once again been asked about his relationship with his former bandmates in Van Halen and the Red Rocker revealed the "only way" he would ever reunite with the group. Hagar extended the olive branch to Eddie Van Halen in January of last year when he tweeted a birthday greeting to the guitarist and Eddie tweeted back "Thanks Sammy. Hope you're well too." But apparently their communication ended there with Hagar telling Billboard, "Let's put it like this -- when it came to my birthday, I didn't get a message. So obviously that camp, him and Al, still have some kind of trip against me. "I'm certainly not looking to get back in that band when I've got Chickenfoot sitting in my lap and I'm scared to grab the reigns of that one. Van Halen would be twice the nightmare of the workload and the anxieties about getting along or being worried about being stabbed in the back again or something. I don't want to put myself in that situation, that's for sure." Sammy then revealed that he might be interested in regrouping if they launched a tour with him, as well as original vocalist David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony back on bass. "That's really the only way I would be interested in a Van Halen reunion". He then added, "Everybody's saying, 'Well, what would it take?' For me, no money, man. I don't need money. I would do that for the fans and give the money to food banks or something. I'm not sure anybody else would agree with me, but that would interest me enough to sit down across the table from everybody and work that one out."
