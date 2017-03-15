The Cranberries Announce New Album 'Something Else'

The band offered this description of the forthcoming release "New acoustic versions of our classic hits with three new songs, all featuring a string quartet from the Irish Chamber Orchestra."

They also filled in the backstory on how the project came to be: "In the autumn of 2013, as her hometown of Limerick was preparing to open its tenure as Irish City of Culture in 2014, The Cranberries singer-songwriter Dolores O'Riordon was approached by the city to play a special gig on New Year's Eve. She would perform with a quartet from the Irish Chamber Orchestra, playing four songs from her starred back catalogue - three Cranberries, one solo - on a stage erected outside city hall. 'It was a beautiful night,' she recalls.

"At that moment, singing songs that have endured a generation, she realised an anniversary was coming up. The following year, 2015, was to mark 25 years since the beginning of The Cranberries, the Irish band that would dominate a particular corner of the 90s.

"Touched by the orchestral re-evaluation of a selection of her greatest hits and with the anniversary clock ticking in the back of her mind, the idea of an acoustic, orchestral rendering of the greatest moments from the Cranberries first four records began to ferment.

"Over two weeks at the University of Limerick last year, at the home of the Irish Chamber Orchestra, the band revisited old times in new clothes dusting away any cobwebs with strings. As the record began to take full shape, three new songs were added."

1. Linger

2. The Glory

3. Dreams

4. When You're Gone

5. Zombie

6. Ridiculous Thoughts

7. Rupture

8. Ode to My Family

9. Free to Decide

10. Just My Imagination

11. Animal Instinct

12. You & Me

13. Why