U2's Adam Clayton To Be Honored at MusiCares Event

Clayton receive the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award for his work with the MusiCares MAP Fund, an organization that assists musicians in recovery by offering sober living resources among other kinds of support.

"MusiCares does such vital work in helping vulnerable people across our industry," said Clayton in a statement. "I know from experience the importance of an accessible, supportive environment in times of need and I'm always happy to do what I can to benefit this important organization. I'm very much looking forward to the event in June." Read more here.