X Announce 40th Anniversary Tour

The initial run of dates will be kicking off on May 1st in Albuquerque at The El Rey and the band has so far revealed dates that will run until May 25th where they will be rocking The Kessler in Dallas.

Exene shared this reflection on the band celebrating their 40th year, For a long time interviewers and X people we've met have asked us did you think when X started you'd still be playing together now? And our answer is surprisingly - No! Of course not! In 1976 I was 20; now I'm 60. How's that for weird?!

"DJ Bonebrake, Billy Zoom, John Doe and Exene Cervenka are STILL together! We are still touring, and guess what? We now have Billy Zoom on saxaphone, DJ on vibes! We added another fine musician, Craig Packham to fill in on drums and rhythm guitar to make that happen.

"Our harmonies are somewhat perfected, our souls are still in tact, and against all odds, maladies and distractions, all the set backs and obstacles- we are still here! Just some friendly advice- you should probably come see us play while you still have the chance.

"Not that X is going away anytime soon! A couple weeks ago we were in the van coming home from a show, and started talking about this very exciting 40th Anniversary year coming up. Then Billy said: " That's nice. What are we doing for our 50th anniversary?" Aren't you glad X is still around? I am!"

X 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

5/1/2017 Albuquerque, NM The El Rey

5/3/2017 Oklahoma City, OK The Diamond Ballroom

5/5/2017 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads

5/6/2017 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

5/7/2017 Nashville, TN City Winery

5/8/2017 Charlotte, NC Neighborhood Theatre

5/9/2017 Carrborro, NC Cat's Cradle

5/11/2017 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard

5/12/2017 Ft. Lauderdale, FL The Culture Room

5/13/2017 Orlando, FL Beacham Theatre

5/14/2017 St. Pete, FL State Theater

5/16/2017 Atlanta, GA Masquerade Hell

5/18/2017 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jack's

5/22/2017 Houston, TX Heights Theater

5/23/2017 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

5/24/2017 Austin, TX Mohawk

5/25/2017 Dallas, TX The Kessler

More Dates To Be Announced