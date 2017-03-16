Ann Wilson Of Heart To Live Stream Upcoming Concert

The concert is part of her Ann Wilson Of Heart Tour. She recently had this to say about the trek, "People can expect the unexpected in 2017. A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production...

"The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul-stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable songs of Heart." The live stream will be taking place from from 8:00-10:00 PM (CT) and fans can RSVP? here.