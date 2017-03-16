Knifeworld Added To Cruise To The Edge Lineup

They join the lineup that will also feature Yes, Marillion, Gong, Anathema, Haken & more, on what will be the band's first US visit. Kavus Torabi had this to say "Ahoy there. This will be the first real opportunity for our US fans to see Knifeworld live.

"We will be performing two full electric sets and an acoustic one. Over the three performances we will be plunging into the deep, reedy waters of our four albums and making seaworthy a few rarely heard gems. I'll also be performing with Gong, so if the cut of my jib doesn't resonate with you in the correct fashion you will have plenty of sunbathing time. After one of the performances at least two members of Knifeworld will be walking the plank in real life. We hope you can join us for this, at least."

The band are celebrating the announcement with the release a new live video for 'Me To The Future Of You', which was filmed at last year's headline show at Bush Hall in London. Check it out here.