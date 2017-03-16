|
Original Lineup Of Live Announce Music Festival Performances
.
The recently reunited original line-up of Live have announced additional music festival performances this year and they plan to reveal even more in the near future. The band, featuring Ed Kowalczyk , Chad Taylor, Patrick Dahlheimer and Chad Gracey, announced they will be taking part in the Arroyo Seco, BottleRock, Rock On The Range, MMBBQ Festival and PinkPop (The Netherlands) festivals. Kowalczyk had this to say recently, "There's a lot more festivals in general, and we're on way cooler festivals with these amazing bands than we were 20 years ago. I don't know what flipped there, but that's so inspiring, because we look at these lineups and we're playing with some of these artists that I've never gotten a chance to see, and they're people that I really want to play with and check out." He also had this to say about how the reunion is unfolding, "When we started this again we said, 'OK, we're gonna go out and book some shows. But what are we gonna do for an album?' And the one thing we knew we didn't want to do was decide that we had to finish an album before playing any shows. Because that just felt like a giant step. We wanted baby steps. We want to really experience playing together again, without any pressure. That said, we are in the studio pretty regularly. We have been since spring. And we probably have four or five things floating around in various states of completion. We're all committed to the idea that this year, when we're not playing shows, we're going to continue this journey of writing new songs. And so far, so good."
