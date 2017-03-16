Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paris Jackson Was Shocked With The Real World
03-16-2017
.
Paris Jackson

(Radio.com) An 18-year-old Paris Jackson graces Harper's Bazaar in a tres chic Parisian cover shot and a revealing article where she says "Once I got introduced into the real world, I was shocked."

"I've always wanted to kind of break off and do my own thing, just 'cause I feel I enjoy independence very much," she says in the article. "When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers. Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl. I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad's eyes."

"The first 12 years of my life I was home-schooled," added the daughter of the King of Pop, 'which means that the only interactions I'd ever had were with family members or other adults."

The actress revealed that seeing more of the world hasn't been as glamorous as some would think. 'Once I got introduced into the real world, I was shocked. It blew me away," she said. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Paris Jackson Music, DVDs, Books and more

Paris Jackson T-shirts and Posters

More Paris Jackson News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Paris Jackson Was Shocked With The Real World

Paris Jackson Goes Behind The Scenes Of Her Acting Debut on 'Star'

Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris To Appear TV Drama 'Star'

Paris Jackson Defends Kanye West Amid Chart Record Backlash

Paris Jackson Honors Her Father Michael Jackson With Tattoo


More Stories for Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
KISS Star Peter Criss Announce His Last Live Performances- Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page- Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned- more

Sammy Hagar Reveals His Conditions For Van Halen Reunion- Guns N' Roses Did The Right Thing Reuniting Says Former Member- Mastodon Releasing New Video- X Tour- more

Gregg Allman Cancels All 2017 Live Appearances- Tool Announce North American Tour Dates- Metallica Jump To No. 2 On Album Chart With Hardwired- Jimmy Page- more

Page Too:
Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi Down Under- Taylor Swift 'Swifties' Move Sparks Speculation- Kehlani Postpones Tour Due To Emergency Surgery- Rick Ross 'Dead Presidents'- more

Frank Ocean Hints At Collaboration With Drake- The Chainsmokers Team Up With Florida Georgia Line- OK Go And The Go-Gos Join Together In OK Go-Gos Supergroup- more

'We Are Family' Singer Joni Sledge Found Dead In Her Home- Indie Rocker Robbed And Shot at SXSW Music Festival- Ed Sheeran To Make Cameo On 'Game of Thrones'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
KISS Star Peter Criss Announce His Last Live Performances

Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page

Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned Says James

Steve Nicks Says Fleetwood Mac Unlikely To Make Another Album

Pink Floyd Streaming Video Of Rare 1970 TV Performance

Angel's Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino Do Reunion Jam

Paramore Spark New Album Tracklist Speculation

Original Lineup Of Live Announce Music Festival Performances

Tom Petty Leads Arroyo Seco Weekend Lineup

Ann Wilson Of Heart To Live Stream Upcoming Concert

Rhino Bucket Announce New Album The Last Real Rock 'n' Roll

Misfits' Doyle To Star In 'Don't Look In The Basement' Remake

Knifeworld Added To Cruise To The Edge Lineup

Labyrinth Release 'Bullets' Music Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Reveal More 'Amber Galactic' Details

Singled Out: City of the Weak's White Fire Alarm

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi Down Under

Taylor Swift 'Swifties' Move Sparks Speculation

Kehlani Postpones Tour Due To Emergency Surgery

Rick Ross Recruits Future, Yo Gotti and Jeezy For 'Dead Presidents'

Charlie Daniels Releasing His Memoir This Fall

TLC Lead The I Love The 90's Tour Lineup

Adele Says She Has A Secret Twitter Account

Rihanna Cast In Adam Driver Film 'Annette'

Ellie Goulding Discusses Her Battle With Panic Attacks

Drawing North Give Ed Sheeran Hit A Dance Makeover

Shawn Mendes To Star in 'Summer of Love' Musical

High School Students Thanks Chance the Rapper

Flo Rida And 99 Percent Release 'Cake' Video

Kesha Talks Bullying And Eating Disorders At SXSW

Paris Jackson Was Shocked With The Real World

Kodak Black and PnB Rock Release 'Too Many Years' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.