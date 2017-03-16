Paris Jackson Was Shocked With The Real World

"I've always wanted to kind of break off and do my own thing, just 'cause I feel I enjoy independence very much," she says in the article. "When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers. Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl. I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad's eyes."

"The first 12 years of my life I was home-schooled," added the daughter of the King of Pop, 'which means that the only interactions I'd ever had were with family members or other adults."

The actress revealed that seeing more of the world hasn't been as glamorous as some would think. 'Once I got introduced into the real world, I was shocked. It blew me away," she said. Read more here.