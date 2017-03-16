Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pink Floyd Streaming Video Of Rare 1970 TV Performance
03-16-2017
.
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming rare video of a 1970 performance of "Atom Heart Mother" originally broadcast on the French TV program "Pop Deux", as a preview to the March 24 release of a series of individual volumes from "The Early Years 1965-1972" box set.

The band were filmed playing the title track to their forthcoming fifth album (it would be released two months later) in concert at the Festival de St Tropez in the south of France on August 8, 1970.

The footage appears on the DVD/Blu-ray "1970 Devi/ation", one of six volumes to be issued separately this month after appearing on last November's release of "The Early Years 1965-1972" box set.

The massive 27-disc package features 130 tracks from the band's formative years, including TV recordings, BBC Sessions, outtakes, demos and more than 20 unreleased songs alongside 7 hours of previously unreleased live audio and more than 5 hours of rare concert footage.

In addition to the six volumes spotlighting Pink Floyd's work by year, a 2-CD highlights album, "The Early Years - Cre/ation", is also available. Watch the TV performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Pink Floyd Music, DVDs, Books and more

Pink Floyd T-shirts and Posters

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pink Floyd Streaming Video Of Rare 1970 TV Performance

Pink Floyd The Wall Inspired Opera Coming To The U.S.

Original Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' Paintings For Sale

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1968 TV Performance

Piece Of Pink Floyd 'Dark Side Of The Moon' History Being Auctioned

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1967 TV Performance

Pink Floyd Stars Open To Reuniting For Music Festival

Pink Floyd In The Studio For Animals 40th Anniversary

Pink Floyd Announce Individual Early Years Releases

Bobaflex Announce Tour and Pink Floyd Cover


More Stories for Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
KISS Star Peter Criss Announce His Last Live Performances- Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page- Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned- more

Sammy Hagar Reveals His Conditions For Van Halen Reunion- Guns N' Roses Did The Right Thing Reuniting Says Former Member- Mastodon Releasing New Video- X Tour- more

Gregg Allman Cancels All 2017 Live Appearances- Tool Announce North American Tour Dates- Metallica Jump To No. 2 On Album Chart With Hardwired- Jimmy Page- more

Page Too:
Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi Down Under- Taylor Swift 'Swifties' Move Sparks Speculation- Kehlani Postpones Tour Due To Emergency Surgery- Rick Ross 'Dead Presidents'- more

Frank Ocean Hints At Collaboration With Drake- The Chainsmokers Team Up With Florida Georgia Line- OK Go And The Go-Gos Join Together In OK Go-Gos Supergroup- more

'We Are Family' Singer Joni Sledge Found Dead In Her Home- Indie Rocker Robbed And Shot at SXSW Music Festival- Ed Sheeran To Make Cameo On 'Game of Thrones'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
KISS Star Peter Criss Announce His Last Live Performances

Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page

Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned Says James

Steve Nicks Says Fleetwood Mac Unlikely To Make Another Album

Pink Floyd Streaming Video Of Rare 1970 TV Performance

Angel's Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino Do Reunion Jam

Paramore Spark New Album Tracklist Speculation

Original Lineup Of Live Announce Music Festival Performances

Tom Petty Leads Arroyo Seco Weekend Lineup

Ann Wilson Of Heart To Live Stream Upcoming Concert

Rhino Bucket Announce New Album The Last Real Rock 'n' Roll

Misfits' Doyle To Star In 'Don't Look In The Basement' Remake

Knifeworld Added To Cruise To The Edge Lineup

Labyrinth Release 'Bullets' Music Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Reveal More 'Amber Galactic' Details

Singled Out: City of the Weak's White Fire Alarm

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi Down Under

Taylor Swift 'Swifties' Move Sparks Speculation

Kehlani Postpones Tour Due To Emergency Surgery

Rick Ross Recruits Future, Yo Gotti and Jeezy For 'Dead Presidents'

Charlie Daniels Releasing His Memoir This Fall

TLC Lead The I Love The 90's Tour Lineup

Adele Says She Has A Secret Twitter Account

Rihanna Cast In Adam Driver Film 'Annette'

Ellie Goulding Discusses Her Battle With Panic Attacks

Drawing North Give Ed Sheeran Hit A Dance Makeover

Shawn Mendes To Star in 'Summer of Love' Musical

High School Students Thanks Chance the Rapper

Flo Rida And 99 Percent Release 'Cake' Video

Kesha Talks Bullying And Eating Disorders At SXSW

Paris Jackson Was Shocked With The Real World

Kodak Black and PnB Rock Release 'Too Many Years' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.