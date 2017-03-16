Rhino Bucket Announce New Album The Last Real Rock 'n' Roll

The band recruited Supersuckers frontman Eddie Spaghetti to produce the album at Studio 64 in Highland Park, CA. They had originally met him during a 2006 North American tour together.

Georg Dolivo had this to say, "We got to know Eddie and really got along. We had great respect for his talent, especially as a songcrafter, and when we got into the studio he was such the positive force. He really understood the band and helped us elevate the songs."

Dolivo also explained the long delay between studio releases, "Sometimes you just to wait for the stars to align. We has numerous starts and stops throughout the years, but it never felt right until we got Eddie on board and the right batch of songs to chose from."