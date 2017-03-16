Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page

Plant first joined the musician and his band for a cover of "Hey Joe" before delivering the iconic Led Zeppelin tune live for the first time since his former band's 2007 reunion at London's O2 Arena.

The rocker - who first teamed up with Kennedy while working on his 1993 album, "Fate Of Nations" - was among the featured guests at the gala billed as Nigel Kennedy And Friends, part of a 12-day festival of classical music-themed events called Love Classical.

"Planty is a genuine rock legend and a true musical trailblazer," says Kennedy. "He's always pushing and challenging himself and immersing himself in music. When we work together it's a combination of power and creativity." Check out the clips here.