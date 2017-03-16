Shawn Mendes To Star in 'Summer of Love' Musical

According to THR, the title is believed to reference the summer of 1967, when as many as 100,000 people, mostly young hippies, converged in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in opposition to the Vietnam War.

The film will mark the first time Mendes has appeared on the big screen, although the 18-year old musician lent his voice to the 2013 animated adventure Underdogs in which he played Jake, a master foosball player. Read more here.