Singled Out: City of the Weak's White Fire Alarm

I remember sitting on this one for months! It was the third song that we ever wrote as a band. Our drummer at the time had come up with one of the main riffs, and we had essentially finished the music. Everybody was just waiting on me for the lyrics & melody. I was so frustrated because everything that I was hearing was so lackluster and boring.

So I kept working and kept working. After I had essentially given up on the song and told the guys we should move on, literally the next day the chorus melody just popped into my head, and I knew that was it. It went on to become our top-selling single to date.

Now that you know the story behind the song, learn more about the album right here!