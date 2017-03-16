TLC Lead The I Love The 90's Tour Lineup

The summer trek is set to get underway on July 7th in Everett, WA at The XFINITY Arena at Everett and will finish up on September 16th in Chicago at the Ravinia Festival.

TLC had this to say, "We're so excited to get back on the road this summer and give our fans some new TLC music along with our original hits. Being able to headline this tour with our friends and peers from the 90's is SO AMAZING!"

I Love 90's The Party Continues Tour Dates:

07/7 - Everett, WA - The XFINITY Arena at Everett

07/8 - Abbotsford, BC, Canada - Abbotsford Centre

07/14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

07/15 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

07/16 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

07/21 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

07/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

07/23 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheater - Casino Del Sol Resort

07/28 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center at Cedar Park

07/29 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

07/30 - Houston, TX - NRG Arena

08/2 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

08/4 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

08/5 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live Event Center (Outdoors)

08/6 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/8 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

08/10 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

08/11 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

08/12 - Anderson, IN - Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

08/25 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Fair

08/26 - Big Flats, NY - Tag's Summer Soundstage

08/27 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

09/1 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

09/2 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Arena

09/3 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

09/8 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center

09/9 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

09/10 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena

09/15 - St. Charles, MO - The Family Arena

09/16 - Chicago, IL - Ravinia Festival