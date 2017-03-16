Tom Petty Leads Arroyo Seco Weekend Lineup

Petty will lead the lineup for the first day of the event on June 24th that will be staged outside of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mumford & Sons will close out the second day of the festival.

The event will also feature performances from John Mayall, Live, Weezer, Alabama Shakes, The Meters, Fitz and the Tantrums, The Shins, Dawes, David Lindley, William Bell and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. Find more details here.