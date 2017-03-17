Annihilator Announce First Canadian Tour In Over 20 Years

The long awaited return to their native Canada will be lancing on June 13th at the Distrikt Nightclub in Victoria and will conclude on July 21st in Cornwall at The House.

The band has recruited Australia's Mason and Montreal's Mutank to support them on the trek. Annihilator's Jeff Waters had this to say, "I have always enjoyed flying the flag for one of the nicest countries and people in the world, despite having very little support from the industry here to play and releasing CDs in Canada.

"It sure is an honor to be nominated for a Juno, after all these years, and to have the opportunity to tour this great and metal land! It will be some of our best-ever shows this summer. We look forward to meeting the metal fans and to show them what the rest of the world has seen us do every year for decades. It's about time, eh?!"

'Ripping Through Canada Summer 2017 Tour':

June 13 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt Nightclub

June 16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

June 17 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

June 18 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Event Center

June 19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

June 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

June 23 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwells

June 24 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

June 26 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

June 28 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

June 29 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus

June 30 - Cornwall, ON - The House

July 1 - Cornwall, ON - The House