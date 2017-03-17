Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Annihilator Announce First Canadian Tour In Over 20 Years
03-17-2017
.
Annihilator

Annihilator have announced that they will be launching their first Canadian tour since 1993 this summer in addition to their headline set at this year's Waken Open Air Festival.

The long awaited return to their native Canada will be lancing on June 13th at the Distrikt Nightclub in Victoria and will conclude on July 21st in Cornwall at The House.

The band has recruited Australia's Mason and Montreal's Mutank to support them on the trek. Annihilator's Jeff Waters had this to say, "I have always enjoyed flying the flag for one of the nicest countries and people in the world, despite having very little support from the industry here to play and releasing CDs in Canada.

"It sure is an honor to be nominated for a Juno, after all these years, and to have the opportunity to tour this great and metal land! It will be some of our best-ever shows this summer. We look forward to meeting the metal fans and to show them what the rest of the world has seen us do every year for decades. It's about time, eh?!"

'Ripping Through Canada Summer 2017 Tour':
June 13 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt Nightclub
June 16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub
June 17 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
June 18 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Event Center
June 19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
June 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
June 23 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwells
June 24 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
June 26 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
June 28 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
June 29 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus
June 30 - Cornwall, ON - The House
July 1 - Cornwall, ON - The House

advertisement

Annihilator Music, DVDs, Books and more

Annihilator T-shirts and Posters

More Annihilator News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Annihilator Announce First Canadian Tour In Over 20 Years

Annihilator Plan First Canadian Tour Since 1993

Municipal Waste, Annihilator Lead Additions To Bloodstock

Annihilator Plan Live Blu-Ray and Unplugged CD and DVD

Annihilator Release 'Snap' Video

Annihilator Streaming New Song 'Creepin' Again'

Annihilator's Jeff Waters Shocked By Singer's Exit From The Group

Annihilator In Last-Minute Appeal To Find New Touring Member

Annihilator's Waters See The Rise Of Metal, Need For Next Metallica


More Stories for Annihilator

Annihilator Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction- Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details- Metallica Announce New Leg of Tour- Ray Davies Knighted- more

KISS Star Peter Criss Announce His Last Live Performances- Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page- Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned- more

Sammy Hagar Reveals His Conditions For Van Halen Reunion- Guns N' Roses Did The Right Thing Reuniting Says Former Member- Mastodon Releasing New Video- X Tour- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport- Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal- Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV- more

Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi Down Under- Taylor Swift 'Swifties' Move Sparks Speculation- Kehlani Postpones Tour Due To Emergency Surgery- Rick Ross 'Dead Presidents'- more

Frank Ocean Hints At Collaboration With Drake- The Chainsmokers Team Up With Florida Georgia Line- OK Go And The Go-Gos Join Together In OK Go-Gos Supergroup- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction

Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details

Metallica Announce New Leg of WorldWired Tour

The Kinks Frontman Ray Davies Knighted In England

Mastodon Release 'Show Yourself' Video

The Band Icon Added To Dates Of Last Waltz 40 Tour

Cold War Kids Unplug For New Video With Bishop Briggs

Weezer Release New Song and Kicking Off North American Tour

Asia In The Studio For 35th Anniversary

Xandria, Kobra And The Lotus and Once Human Tour Announced

Kaleido Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Seether

Annihilator Announce First Canadian Tour In Over 20 Years

Krehated Release 'Awaken Ignorance' Video

Striker Announce Special Record Release Shows

Mick Hayes Releases 'Hard 2 Explain' Video

Singled Out: Vangough's Morphine

• more

Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport

Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal

Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV

Rick Ross' Birdman Diss Track 'Idols Become Rivals' Leaked

Ed Sheeran Joins Radiohead, Foo Fighters As Glastonbury Headliner

Rascal Flatts Release 'Yours If You Want It' Video

Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang Release 'For More' Music Video

Lukas Graham Releases 'Drunk In The Morning' Video

Zeds Dead Release Frontlines Video and Remix EP

Brett Eldredge Performs Three New Songs On Tour

Weird Al Yankovic 'Mario Brothers' Inspired Trailer For Box Set

Tinashe Releases New Track 'Flame'

John Anderson, Gene Watson, Cole Swindell Features On The Pickup

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Mental Health Crisis

Sturgill Simpson Shares Moving Tribute to Late Grandfather

Demi Lovato Celebrates Five Years of Sobriety Via Social Media

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.