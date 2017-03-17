Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details

The band had previously said late last year that they had an entire album's worth of material for the deluxe reissue and they have kept true to the word with the two-disc set featuring the original album and a second disc featuring 11-new songs and an unplugged version of their hit "Bored To Death".

"Parking Lot" is billed as ode to the "forgotten young suburbia/loose on the streets of California" and can be streamed here. The new "California" Deluxe Edition will be hitting stores on May 19th. See the tracklisting below:

Disc One

"Cynical"

"Bored to Death"

"She's Out of Her Mind"

"Los Angeles"

"Sober"

"Built This Pool"

"No Future"

"Home Is Such a Lonely Place"

"Kings of the Weekend"

"Teenage Satellites"

"Left Alone"

"Rabbit Hole"

"San Diego"

"The Only Thing That Matters"

"California"

"Brohemian Rhapsody"

Disc Two

"Parking Lot"

"Misery"

"Good Old Days"

"Don't Mean Anything"

"Hey I'm Sorry"

"Last Train Home"

"Wildfire"

"6/8"

"Long Lost Feeling"

"Bottom of the Ocean"

"Can't Get You More Pregnant"

"Bored to Death (Acoustic)"