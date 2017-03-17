Cold War Kids Unplug For New Video With Bishop Briggs

The studio version of "So Tied Up" also features Briggs and will be included on the band's forthcoming album, "LA Divine" which is scheduled to hit stores on April 7th.

The new video was recorded live at Sonora Recorders in Los Feliz and showcases an alternate arrangement with a string quartet and more prominent vocals from Bishop Briggs.

Nathan Willett had this to say, "Pulling this session together was something of a miracle. We were between tours and I hadn't actually met Bishop in person and the band hadn't worked out any arrangement. We had like 2 hours.

"Luckily Bishop was so confident and her voice is perfection; the voice of a woman twice her age, so raw and sophisticated ... I sorta laid in the cut and watched her explode. This is as fun as it gets - working so loose in a pinch, everybody flexible and down to mess around - and the greatest moments happen. By evening the strings capped off what is now one of my favorite CWK recordings." Watch the video here.