Ed Sheeran Joins Radiohead, Foo Fighters As Glastonbury Headliner
03-17-2017
(Radio.com) Ed Sheeran has been announced as the latest artist to headline this year's edition of England's famed Glastonbury Festival. He joins previously announced headliners Radiohead and the Foo Fighters.

Sheeran will headline the five-day festival's Sunday lineup. Sheeran shared the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (March 16th). Alongside a picture of cows grazing, he wrote, "Can't wait @glastofest x."

The performance comes he gets ready to launch a massive tour later this year that will keep him on the road into early 2019. It will mark his only festival performance of 2017. Read more here.

