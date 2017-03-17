Kaleido Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Seether

"Die Tryin" is the third single from the band's forthcoming album "Experience" which is set to hit stores on May 19th. Check out the stream of the new track here.

The band will be hitting the road with Seether beginning on May 2nd in Lancaster, PA at the Chameleon Club and will wrap up the trek on June 10th at The Pageant in Saint Louis, MO. See the dates below:

Seether - Poison The Parish World Tour Dates:

05/02 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA *

05/03 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA *

05/05 - Druid City Music Hall -Tuscaloosa, AL *

05/06 - War Memorial Auditorium - Nashville, TN

05/07 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC ^

05/09 - Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ *

05/10 - Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ *

05/11 - The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale - Wallingford, CT *

05/12 - Funk & Waffles - Syracuse, NY ^

05/13 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT ^

05/14 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *

05/16 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY *

05/17 - Rapids Theatre - Niagara Falls, NY *

05/19 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA *

05/21 - The Forge - Joliet, IL ^

05/22 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI *

05/24 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI *

05/25 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI *

05/26 - Route 20 - Racine, WI ^

05/27 - Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, NE *

05/31 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

06/01 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID * ^

06/05 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA * ^

06/06 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA * ^

06/07 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ * ^

06/10 - The Pageant - Saint Louis, MO * ^

* With Seether & Letters From The Fire

^ With Letters From The Fire ONLY

* ^ With Seether & Through Fire