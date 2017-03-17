Mastodon Release 'Show Yourself' Video

Directed by Robert Schober, the clip for the second tune previewed from the package features drummer Brann Dailor on lead vocals. "When I first heard that riff, I wasn't 100 percent on it," Dailor tells Rolling Stone about the catchy song. "I felt like it was too easy to like or something - which is stupid, but I want to avoid 'easy.' I was wrong about that one."

Mastodon recorded "Emperor Of Sand" with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Quarry in Kennesaw, Georgia last year. The band will launch the record with a spring tour of North America; the 6-week run with Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles will begin in Missoula, MT on April 14. Watch the video here.