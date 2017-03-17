Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Mastodon Release 'Show Yourself' Video
03-17-2017
.
Mastodon

(hennemusic) Mastodon have released a video for their new track "Show Yourself". The song comes from the Atlanta band's forthcoming album, "Emperor Of Sand," which is set to hit stores on March 10th.

Directed by Robert Schober, the clip for the second tune previewed from the package features drummer Brann Dailor on lead vocals. "When I first heard that riff, I wasn't 100 percent on it," Dailor tells Rolling Stone about the catchy song. "I felt like it was too easy to like or something - which is stupid, but I want to avoid 'easy.' I was wrong about that one."

Mastodon recorded "Emperor Of Sand" with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Quarry in Kennesaw, Georgia last year. The band will launch the record with a spring tour of North America; the 6-week run with Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles will begin in Missoula, MT on April 14. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Mastodon Release 'Show Yourself' Video

