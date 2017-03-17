Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport

A statement from St. Louis Lambert International Airport does not include names but confirms that "Airport Police responded to a disturbance call involving several males fighting in the Terminal 1 Ticketing Lobby at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Upon arriving, several people involved in the fight fled but Police were able to detain three males ages 22, 24 and 29.

"The three people included two airline contract employees. The third was an airline passenger scheduled to fly out of St. Louis. The three men have been charged with Assault Prohibitive and given a summons in lieu of arrest and given a court date to answer to the charges in St. Louis County Courts."

TMZ caught up with airport employees in question, who claim it was, in fact, Meek and his crew and that they acted in self-defense. Though it's unclear from the statement who threw the first punch. Read more here.