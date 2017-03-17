Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction

Chamberlain tells Rolling Stone that, while work commitments will prevent him from appearing at the April 7 ceremony at New York's Barclays Center, he is thrilled to see the band being recognized.

"I'm so happy they are getting honored by the Hall of Fame," he says. "They are good friends and total inspirations. I wish them all the best. Of course, I appreciate the shoutout."

Chamberlain joined Pearl Jam in 1991 for live dates in advance of the release of the debut, "Ten", stepping in after Dave Krusen recorded the project and then left for rehab over drinking issues. Following an appearance in the video for "Alive", Chamberlain exited the lineup to join the house band for Saturday Night Live during the 1991-1992 season.