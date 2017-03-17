Striker Announce Special Record Release Shows

The band has been on tour across the USA plus Europe with Sonata Arctica in support of the album for last three months. Their shows, April 13th in Calgary at Dicken's Pub, hometown return on April 14th in Edmonton at Starlite Room and April 15th in Red Deer at The Vat will be CD release events for their Albertan fans.

"This is 35 minutes of your life you'll be glad you can't get back. A potent mix of shred that will remind you why you fell in love with metal in the first place." says the band of their new album. Watch their video 'Born To Lose' here.