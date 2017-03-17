Zeds Dead Release Frontlines Video and Remix EP

We were sent the following details: Originally released in collaboration with Nghtmare on Zeds Dead's debut album Northern Lights, the track receives a psychedelic graphic treatment which is the perfect visual accompaniment to its sound.

Directed by Chris Yee, the video sees cartoon versions of Zeds Dead, NGHTMARE, and GG Magree battling masked assailants in space. Says Chris Yee on the video, "'Frontlines' is inspired by the dreams of space and time exploration from the 60s and 70s - exploring new worlds and venturing into the infinite unknown. The idea of the 'cosmic family' inspired by Kubrick, Planet of the Apes, Star Trek and Lost in Space. Animation wise I was inspired by grunge era cartoons that used to run after hours. Todd Macfarlane's Spawn Cartoon, Aeon Flux and Heavy Metal, I used to sneakily stay up and vividly absorb programming like that as a kid." Watch the video here.