Coldplay Add Dates To North American Tour

They have added second concerts Toronto's Rogers Centre (Aug 22nd) and Edmonton's Rogers Place (Sep 27th) and announced that they will be returning to the Rose Bowl on October 6th.

The stadium and arena tour is scheduled to kick off on August 1st at the MetLife Stadium in New York and will be concluding on October 8th in San Diego, CA at the Qualcomm Stadium.

Coldplay North American Tour Dates:

Aug 01 - New York, NY - MetLife Stadium

Aug 04 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

Aug 06 - Washington, DC - FedExField

Aug 08 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug 09 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug 12 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

Aug 14 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center

Aug 15 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

Aug 17 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Aug 19 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

Aug 21 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Aug 22 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Aug 25 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Aug 28 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

Sep 23 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field

Sep 26 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Sep 27 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Sep 29 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

Oct 02 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Oct 04 - San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium

Oct 06 - Pasadena, CA - Rose Bowl

Oct 08 - San Diego, CA - Qualcomm Stadium