Coldplay Add Dates To North American Tour
03-20-2017
.
Coldplay

Coldplay have announced that they have added three additional concerts to their upcoming North American A Head Full Of Dreams Tour leg this summer and fall due to high demand.

They have added second concerts Toronto's Rogers Centre (Aug 22nd) and Edmonton's Rogers Place (Sep 27th) and announced that they will be returning to the Rose Bowl on October 6th.

The stadium and arena tour is scheduled to kick off on August 1st at the MetLife Stadium in New York and will be concluding on October 8th in San Diego, CA at the Qualcomm Stadium.

Coldplay North American Tour Dates:
Aug 01 - New York, NY - MetLife Stadium
Aug 04 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
Aug 06 - Washington, DC - FedExField
Aug 08 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Aug 09 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Aug 12 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
Aug 14 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center
Aug 15 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
Aug 17 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Aug 19 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
Aug 21 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Aug 22 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Aug 25 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
Aug 28 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
Sep 23 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field
Sep 26 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Sep 27 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Sep 29 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
Oct 02 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Oct 04 - San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium
Oct 06 - Pasadena, CA - Rose Bowl
Oct 08 - San Diego, CA - Qualcomm Stadium

Coldplay Music
