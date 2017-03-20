DJ Khaled Explains Infant Son's Producer Skills On New Album

It sounds like Asahd's role as a consultant, focus group and "vibe" setter helped the DJ lay down some creative tracks in the studio. Khaled appeared on Jimmy Kimmel and explained his infant son's creative process and why he earned the credit.

"He is credited as executive producer, and his attorney has his points or royalties, everything," Khaled said. He added that Asahd spent the sessions "listening to the songs, going over the business part of it, [deciding] if the vocals are right, if the beats are right, if the energy's right."

Khaled also praised Asahd's gift for non-verbal (or pre-verbal, really) communication. Read more here.