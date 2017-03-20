Dispatch Streaming New Song 'Skin The Rabbit'

Chadwick Stokes had the following to say about the new song, "Skin the rabbit is what my dad used say to my brothers, sister and me before tub time. We'd put our hands in the air and he'd take off our shirts.

"The metaphor has taken a less literal meaning in the song as we talk about skinning the rabbit more along the lines of exposing those who crave power in the name of the people...there are references to the DAPL, gun violence, the opioid epidemic and the killing of 31 million buffalo in 13 years." Listen here.