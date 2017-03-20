Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Evanescence's Amy Lee Streams New Song 'Speak To Me'
03-20-2017
.
Amy Lee

Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee has released a new single entitled "Speak To Me," which serves as the end title theme from the forthcoming movie "Voice From The Stone" starring Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke.

Lee had the following to say about the track, "I'm very excited to share a new song which I was asked to create as the end title for the forthcoming film, Voice From The Stone, which stars the incredibly talented and captivating Emilia Clarke. The song is called Speak To Me.

"There are many reasons why I felt inspired to work on this project. Voice From The Stone tells the haunting story of Verena, a nurse who is asked to aid a young boy who has fallen silent after the sudden passing of his mother- Verena is brought in to help him speak again. As a new mother myself, the film resonated very deeply with me. I had the opportunity to work closely with Eric Howell, who directed the film, and Michael Wandmacher, who composed the score. I was very moved by the movie, and after having my first conversation with Eric and Michael, I felt a surge of inspiration and immediately began writing. It is a rare phenomenon to really share a creative vision so completely, and that made for a very powerful experience, and an end result that I am very proud of."

"It was an honor to be able to work with Eric on the music video as well, which was shot in Siena, Italy, at the same beautiful location as the film. We conceived the video as a parallel and backstory to the film, which explores the strong bond of love between Malvina and her son, and the belief that love is stronger than death." Stream the song here.

advertisement

Amy Lee Music, DVDs, Books and more

Amy Lee T-shirts and Posters

More Amy Lee News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Evanescence's Amy Lee Streams New Song 'Speak To Me'

Evanescence's Amy Lee Goes Hello Kitty For Cover Song

Amy Lee Hints At Evanescence's Future

Evanescence Announce Fall Tour

Evanescence's Amy Lee Releases Cover Of Led Zeppelin Classic

Evanescence's Amy Lee Releases Cover Of U2 Classic

Evanescence Confirm Comeback Appearance


More Stories for Amy Lee

Amy Lee Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rock and Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dead At 90- Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Trial Verdict Appealed- Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Battle Symphony'- Mastodon- more

Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction- Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details- Metallica Announce New Leg of Tour- Ray Davies Knighted- more

KISS Star Peter Criss Announce His Last Live Performances- Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page- Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned- more

Page Too:
Drake Releases His 'More Life' Album- Waka Flocka Flame's SUV Bursts Into Flames- Toby Keith, Alabama and Billy Gibbons Added To Merle Haggard Tribute- The Chainsmokers- more

Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport- Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal- Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV- more

Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi Down Under- Taylor Swift 'Swifties' Move Sparks Speculation- Kehlani Postpones Tour Due To Emergency Surgery- Rick Ross 'Dead Presidents'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rock Rock and Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dead At 90

Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Trial Verdict Appealed

Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Battle Symphony'

Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Ex Pearl Jam Bandmate

Evanescence's Amy Lee Streams New Song 'Speak To Me'

Video Of Mastodon Debuting New Songs Live Goes Online

Incubus Streaming New Song 'Glitterbomb'

Iggy Pop Jams With New Order At Benefit Concert

Michael Schenker Announces Shows With Former Singers

Dispatch Streaming New Song 'Skin The Rabbit'

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Starts Punk Hardcore Band

Madball Postpone Tour Due To Family Medical Issue

Obituary Release Animated 'Ten Thousand Ways To Die' Video

Gary Clark Jr To Rock The Tonight Show

Lonely Robot Stream New Song 'Everglow'

Metallica Release 'Whiskey In The Jar' Live Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Drake Releases His 'More Life' Album

Waka Flocka Flame's SUV Bursts Into Flames

Toby Keith, Alabama and Billy Gibbons Added To Merle Haggard Tribute

Rick Ross Told Meek Mill Not To Trust Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers Cover Smash Mouth's 'All Star' At SXSW

Coldplay Add Dates To North American Tour

Machine Gun Kelly And Hailee Steinfeld Stream New Track 'At My Best'

Garth Brooks Announces Next Single, 'Ask Me How I Know'

Mike WiLL Made-It Recruits Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, More For 'Ransom 2'

Chance the Rapper Addresses Critics Of $500K Apple Music Payday

Hot Chip Remixes Katy Perry's 'Chained to the Rhythm'

Jason Derulo Releases 'Swalla' Music Video

Dave Chappelle Reflects On Prince's Death

DJ Khaled Explains Infant Son's Producer Skills On New Album

Stargate Release 'Waterfall' Music Video

G-Eazy and Kehlani Release 'Good Life' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.