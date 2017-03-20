Garth Brooks Announces Next Single, 'Ask Me How I Know'

The song is the third track on Brooks' latest Gunslinger -- which came out October 13, 2016 -- the song sees the singer sharing the wisdom that he's gathered over the years.

'One day, you'll meet the girl you swore you'd never find/ You'll push her away 'cause that's all you know how to do/Ask me how I know." "Ask Me How I Know" is the second single from Gunslinger. Read more here.