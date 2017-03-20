Iggy Pop Jams With New Order At Benefit Concert

They performed material from New Order's 2015 release Music Complete (the Iggy collaboration "Stray Dog") and even dug some Joy Division ("She's Lost Control") out of the archives. Iggy contributed his song "Shades" and folks on the ground documented the incredible collaborations on social media.

Other performers last night included Philip Glass, the Alabama Shakes and Patti Smith, who covered Bob Dylan. Gillian Gilbert and Stephen Morris were absent from the New Order lineup, so it's unclear who (if anyone) was manning the synths. In any case, the stars aligned for a worthy cause -- preserving Tibetan culture. See some footage from their sets here here.