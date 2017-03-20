Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Starts Punk Hardcore Band

The singer posted an image of four classic hardcore album covers and wrote,, "It's been a long time coming, man! Woke up with a fire in my heart! These four albums [Minor Threat 'Minor Threat', 7 Seconds 'Walk Together, Rock Together', Black Flag 'Damaged', and Discharge 'Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing'] serve as inspiration for a jam session today with three killer humans!

"Don't tell anyone, but I've put together a punk hardcore band/project for fun and today is our first jam session here in New York! To say I'm excited is a vast understatement!

"This is a side project and it is being done for the pure enjoyment of playing. It is also a necessary outlet for a singing/yelling style and lyrics I can't fit into any other band or project I've ever done. My 15-year-old self is quite proud of me! GO!!" See his post here.