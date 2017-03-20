Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Battle Symphony'

"The band, with every album, every song we're trying to challenge ourselves," Mike Shinoda tells Billboard. "We like to try new things. We want to explore new territory with the sounds and the songwriting. We've always been about mixing styles; I mean, Hybrid Theory was the name of our band before we changed it to Linkin Park.

"Linkin Park fans know that with every album you never know what you're going to get, and the style can change dramatically and different elements, different genres that we listen to might sit more in the forefront than others." Watch the video here.