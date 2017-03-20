Madball Postpone Tour Due To Family Medical Issue

He released the following message for fans, "Unfortunately, we have to postpone this upcoming SA tour. Like I mentioned in the video that's circulating- there's a medical issue in my family, that we're dealing with. A very unexpected one, obviously.

"I'd rather not get into the details- What I can say is, it involves one of my children and they mean everything to me. I'm hoping that the situation here improves, first and foremost.

"In the meantime, I am in touch with all the promoters to assure that this tour happens- Sooner than later. We know there was a lot of effort put into this, a lot invested on all sides- flights, hotels, time, money,etc. I'd appreciate it, if everyone can show some compassion and patience -Not only with us, but with the people who put in their best efforts to organize the tour. We live by our word and we will honor it - This tour will happen!

"We apologize for anyone we inconvenienced. Family first is how we grew up, I hope everyone understands that. We will announce some dates very very soon. Thanks for the support. For those who have already reached out, thanks for your thoughts and well wishes.