Metallica Release 'Whiskey In The Jar' Live Video

The band first recorded the tune for their 1998 compilation album, "Garage Inc." "Happy St. Patrick's Day!," posted Metallica with the video share on March 17th.

The group are next scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza festivals in Brazil (March 25), Argentina (March 31) and Chile (April 1) before launching a 25-show summer stadium tour of North America at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on May 10.

Metallica will then bring their WorldWired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self Destruct" to Europe for dates this fall and in the spring of 2018.

The arena trek - with special guests Kvelertak - begins in September with two 2-week runs starting with a pair of shows in Amsterdam before returning for an extended run next February. Watch the video here.