Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica Release 'Whiskey In The Jar' Live Video
03-20-2017
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica celebrated St. Patrick's Day last Friday with the release of official live footage of their cover of the Irish traditional song, "Whiskey In The Jar", from a 2016 show in Minneapolis, MN.

The band first recorded the tune for their 1998 compilation album, "Garage Inc." "Happy St. Patrick's Day!," posted Metallica with the video share on March 17th.

The group are next scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza festivals in Brazil (March 25), Argentina (March 31) and Chile (April 1) before launching a 25-show summer stadium tour of North America at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on May 10.

Metallica will then bring their WorldWired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self Destruct" to Europe for dates this fall and in the spring of 2018.

The arena trek - with special guests Kvelertak - begins in September with two 2-week runs starting with a pair of shows in Amsterdam before returning for an extended run next February. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Release 'Whiskey In The Jar' Live Video

Metallica Announce New Leg of WorldWired Tour

Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned Says James

Metallica Share Live Videos For Two Classic Songs

Metallica Jump To No. 2 On Album Chart With Hardwired

Metallica Recruit Hip-Hop Star For North American Tour

Video Of Metallica's 'Dream No More' Live Debut Goes Online

Metallica Share Video Of Jam With Iggy Pop

Metallica Reveal What Could Have Been With Lady Gaga

Metallica Release 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Recent Show


More Stories for Metallica

Metallica Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rock and Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dead At 90- Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Trial Verdict Appealed- Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Battle Symphony'- Mastodon- more

Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction- Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details- Metallica Announce New Leg of Tour- Ray Davies Knighted- more

KISS Star Peter Criss Announce His Last Live Performances- Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page- Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned- more

Page Too:
Drake Releases His 'More Life' Album- Waka Flocka Flame's SUV Bursts Into Flames- Toby Keith, Alabama and Billy Gibbons Added To Merle Haggard Tribute- The Chainsmokers- more

Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport- Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal- Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV- more

Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi Down Under- Taylor Swift 'Swifties' Move Sparks Speculation- Kehlani Postpones Tour Due To Emergency Surgery- Rick Ross 'Dead Presidents'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rock Rock and Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dead At 90

Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Trial Verdict Appealed

Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Battle Symphony'

Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Ex Pearl Jam Bandmate

Evanescence's Amy Lee Streams New Song 'Speak To Me'

Video Of Mastodon Debuting New Songs Live Goes Online

Incubus Streaming New Song 'Glitterbomb'

Iggy Pop Jams With New Order At Benefit Concert

Michael Schenker Announces Shows With Former Singers

Dispatch Streaming New Song 'Skin The Rabbit'

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Starts Punk Hardcore Band

Madball Postpone Tour Due To Family Medical Issue

Obituary Release Animated 'Ten Thousand Ways To Die' Video

Gary Clark Jr To Rock The Tonight Show

Lonely Robot Stream New Song 'Everglow'

Metallica Release 'Whiskey In The Jar' Live Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Drake Releases His 'More Life' Album

Waka Flocka Flame's SUV Bursts Into Flames

Toby Keith, Alabama and Billy Gibbons Added To Merle Haggard Tribute

Rick Ross Told Meek Mill Not To Trust Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers Cover Smash Mouth's 'All Star' At SXSW

Coldplay Add Dates To North American Tour

Machine Gun Kelly And Hailee Steinfeld Stream New Track 'At My Best'

Garth Brooks Announces Next Single, 'Ask Me How I Know'

Mike WiLL Made-It Recruits Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, More For 'Ransom 2'

Chance the Rapper Addresses Critics Of $500K Apple Music Payday

Hot Chip Remixes Katy Perry's 'Chained to the Rhythm'

Jason Derulo Releases 'Swalla' Music Video

Dave Chappelle Reflects On Prince's Death

DJ Khaled Explains Infant Son's Producer Skills On New Album

Stargate Release 'Waterfall' Music Video

G-Eazy and Kehlani Release 'Good Life' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.